Saudi Arabian VAT returns

VAT reporting will be monthly where the annual taxable supplies of the business exceeds Riyals 40 million; otherwise quarterly. Filings are submitted electronically.

Information to be submitted in the return includes:

Standard rated domestic sales

Sales to registered customers in other GCC states

Zero rated domestic sales

Zero rated exports

Exempt sales

Standard rated domestic purchases

Imports subject to VAT paid at customs

Imports subject to VAT accounted for through the reverse charge mechanism

Zero rated purchases

Exempt purchases

Corrections from previous period (up to 5,000 SAR)

Errors and corrections

Corrections above Riyals 5,000 to already submitted returns must be done by a separate electronic communication to correct the return. This must include: Return period

Amount of VAT being corrected

Reason for correction

Smaller errors may be corrected through subsequent returns

Other compliance issues

Foreign currency invoices must be converted into Riyals at the prevailing rate on the tax due date prescribed by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority

VAT due must be paid by the last day of the month following the reporting period

If a return falls due on a non-working day, the return must be submitted prior to the deadline

The tax authorities may offset any VAT credit balance against other taxes due by the taxable business

Payment extensions may be granted in certain cases

Tax payers are subject to formal assessments going back no further than 5 years, including details any VAT due and right to appeal

VAT Credits