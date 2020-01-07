Israel introduced Value Added Tax (VAT) in 1976. It was based, at the time, on the UK’s regime. VAT in Israel is operated by the Israel Tax Authority, and Department of Customs and VAT. The indirect tax regime is largely based on the OECD standard model.

Non-resident companies providing the following taxable goods or services may have to apply for a VAT registration number:

Sales of goods, including assets and real estate, within Israel, or goods exported from the country

Sale of services or intangibles within the country

Importing goods for onward supply to reclaim the import VAT

Organisation of live events and conferences

Most B2B services provided to Israeli businesses do not require a registration for the foreign provider – the reverse charge should be applied instead.