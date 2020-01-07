Israeli VAT

Israel introduced Value Added Tax (VAT) in 1976. It was based, at the time, on the UK’s regime. VAT in Israel is operated by the Israel Tax Authority, and Department of Customs and VAT. The indirect tax regime is largely based on the OECD standard model.

What activities require an Israeli registration?

Non-resident companies providing the following taxable goods or services may have to apply for a VAT registration number:

  • Sales of goods, including assets and real estate, within Israel, or goods exported from the country
  • Sale of services or intangibles within the country
  • Importing goods for onward supply to reclaim the import VAT
  • Organisation of live events and conferences

Most B2B services provided to Israeli businesses do not require a registration for the foreign provider – the reverse charge should be applied instead.

Click for free Israeli VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Israel VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/israel,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/israel
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/israel,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/israel
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/israel,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/israel
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

Europe

North America

Oceania