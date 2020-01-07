Israeli VAT returns

Tax payers may reduce the VAT they owe from their sales (output VAT) by any allowable VAT incurred on supplier invoices incurred (input VAT) in the provision of the taxable supplies. This includes import VAT charged on the arrival of goods into Israel.

Any input VAT incurred may be deducted for up to 6 months after the purchase invoice date.

Input VAT incurred on capital goods used within the business may also be deducted. However, there are tight restrictions on claiming VAT incurred on assets to be used (partially or wholly) in the furtherance of the business.

Staff entertainment expenses are not eligible.

There is limited scope for the recovery of pre-VAT registration costs. Tax payers must make a special application to the tax office.