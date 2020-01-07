Israeli VAT invoice rules

Invoice date of issue and storage of Israeli VAT

VAT invoices must be issued within 14 days of a taxable supply, or cash settlement.

Israeli VAT invoices should show the following information:

  • Name, including trading name, and address of supplier and customer
  • VAT number of the supplier, and the words ‘Tax Invoice’ and ‘Authorized Entrepreneur’
  • Date of invoice
  • The word ‘original’ printed only on the original invoice
  • Description, including quantities/weights etc., of the taxable supplies
  • Taxable amount, VAT added, gross amount
  • Foreign currency invoices should include the New Israeli Shekel amount and the currency conversion rate

