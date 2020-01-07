Israeli VAT registration

What is the Israeli registration threshold?

There is a VAT registration threshold for foreign companies providing taxable goods or services in Israel. This is currently set at an annual turnover of NIS 93,003 – calculated on a calendar basis.

Foreign businesses surpassing this limit should register immediately, and appoint a local VAT agent. This party is jointly and severally liable for the tax payer’s VAT reporting and payments – similar to a Fiscal Representative in Europe.

Non-resident businesses may not apply or group VAT registrations.