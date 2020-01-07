Nigeria VAT

Nigeria introduced Value Added Tax in December 1993. The rules for compliance and returns are contained within the VAT Act 1993.

VAT is administered by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Import VAT is administered and collected by the Customs Services.

Should you register for Nigerian VAT?

The following supplies require businesses to VAT register with the FIRS:

  • Supply of goods and services which are otherwise not exempted by the VAT Act
  • Imports of goods into Nigeria

Click for free Nigerian VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

International VAT for Dummmies

International VAT for dummies, Avalara Special Edition is your introduction to the vast and complicated world of international VAT.

    Free Download

    Get free VAT help
    Contact us

    +44 (0)1273 022400

    Where should I be VAT registered?

    Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

    Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
    Check now

    Menu

    Africa and Middle East

    Asia

    Central & South America

    Europe

    North America

    Oceania