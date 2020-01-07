Nigerian VAT registration



Businesses supplying taxable supplies must VAT register. This is a requirement for services, as well as goods, since there is no reverse charge provision. This requirement covers incorporated companies and individuals providing supplies on a habitual basis. There is no provision for VAT group registrations.

A VAT registration with FIRS is carried out by completing Form 001. The applicant must provide an incorporation number or personal ID if not incorporated. Upon being granted a VAT registration, a unique 10-digit VAT identification number is provided to the tax payer to use on invoices or when submitting VAT returns.

Non-resident traders must also register with the FIRS if providing taxable supplies – note this includes services since there is no reverse charge. They are not required to appoint a fiscal representative or other type of VAT agent.