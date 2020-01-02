Nigerian VAT rates and VAT compliance

The main VAT rate in Nigeria is 7.5% (raised from 5% on 1st Feburary 2020). Only a limited number of supplies are nil-rated, meaning any VAT suffered may be recredited to the tax payer.

VAT invoices must include the following information:

Name, address and tax identification number of the supplier

Name, address and tax identification number of the customer

VAT number of the supplier

Date of supply

Unique VAT number

Description of the goods or services provided

VAT rate, amount charged and gross amount of the invoice

Credit notes are not provided for under the VAT Act, although they are accepted. They should have a unique invoice number, and clearly refer to the invoice being corrected or reversed.

Electronic invoices are not required by the tax authorities. There are no simplified invoice provisions.

Failing to issue VAT invoices may incur a penalty of 50% of the taxable value of the supply.