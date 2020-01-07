Nigerian VAT returns


Nigeria requires that VAT returns are filed on a monthly basis on Form 002. They are due by the 21st of the month following the reporting period. Any VAT due should also be paid by this date. This should be done through a payment or transfer from an approved bank. Returns may be filed online as well as by paper.

A return must be accompanied with a listing of all VATable supplies received and provided.

Failure to file a return may incur a fine of NGN 5,000 per month. Failure to remit any VAT due will incur a fine equal to 5% of the liability, plus interest.

Nigerian VAT Recovery by non-residents

Non-resident businesses may not reclaim Nigerian VAT incurred.

