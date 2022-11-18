Spain’s tax authority issues draft technical requirements for VERI*FACTU invoicing systems

The ability to send invoice records to Spain’s tax authority (AEAT) is part of new proposed strict IT, security and tax requirements for developers and users of invoicing systems from July 1, 2024. In the same year, Spain will introduce mandatory B2B e-invoicing.

The AEAT has published an initial draft document establishing the technical requirements necessary to send invoice records generated by VERI*FACTU certified invoicing systems (Sistemas Informaticos de Facturacion y Sistemas) to the tax authority via web services. The technical document solely focuses on the web services to send invoice records on a voluntary basis, but the AEAT will be issuing separate technical documentation relating to web services allowing for the sending of invoice records upon request from the AEAT and for sending records to the AEAT in real time.

The ability to send invoice records to the AEAT as outlined above, is part of new strict IT, security and tax requirements for developers and users of invoicing systems from July 1, 2024. This includes requirements for e-invoicing software developers and solution providers to certify that their systems comply with these new standards and requirements. Invoices generated must include a QR code, and the narrative "Invoice verifiable at the electronic headquarters of the AEAT" or "VERI*FACTU" where the system sends the invoicing records directly to the AEAT. The legislation is still in draft, subject to change, and it still needs to be formally approved (we are awaiting the opinion of the Council of State).

There have already been modifications made to the proposed invoicing regulations set out in the Royal Decree, including the removal of the proposed alphanumeric identification code. Invoices (both complete tax invoices and simplified invoices) must include a QR code that contains some specific invoice data. However, if the invoice is electronic (i.e. an e-invoice), the QR code can be replaced with the actual content it represents.

The proposed effective date of these new requirements closely aligns with the launch of mandatory B2B e-invoicing in Spain which was recently confirmed when the Boletín Oficial del Estado (the Spanish Gazette) officially published the Law Crea y Crece that mandates Spanish companies and professionals to issue and receive e-invoices to and from each other from 2024.

