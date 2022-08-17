WEBINAR

European e-invoicing update — What’s new and what’s next

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Updates on European e-invoicing mandates

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

During the webinar, our experts discussed:

  • The growing number of new European mandates
  • Requirements, effective dates, updates, and recent changes
  • The future of e-invoicing
  • How to prepare for e-invoicing

Focus countries included:

  • Belgium, France, Italy, Spain
  • Poland, Romania, Serbia, and Slovakia

About the speaker

Alex Baulf

Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax

Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialised in analysing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.

Alex is joined by a host of local country VAT and e-invoicing experts. Together they provide an insightful round-robin update on recent changes and upcoming mandates.

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Related resources

Webinar
E-invoicing and e-reporting models explained

Learn more about the different e-invoicing and e-reporting models in play, including the post-audit and clearance models, Peppol (four-corner model), and Continuous Transaction Control.

Guide
How to Successfully Implement an E-invoicing Solution

Guidance on how to secure buy-in from key stakeholders and a step-by-step approach to successfully implementing an e-invoicing solution.
EBOOK
E-invoicing and VAT in the Digital Age

A review of the European Commission’s ‘VAT in the Digital Age’ initiative, and the public consultation looking at increasing the use of e-invoicing across the EU.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist