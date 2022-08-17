webinar
E-invoicing and e-reporting models explained
During the webinar, we discuss
- The Peppol network and the role it plays in e-invoicing
- What is meant by Continuous Transaction Control (CTC)
- How e-invoicing models differ, their advantages and limitations
- The potential to harmonise e-invoicing models around the world
- What an optimal e-invoicing model could look like
About the speaker
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax
Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialised in analysing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.