webinar

E-invoicing and e-reporting models explained

During the webinar, we discuss

  • The Peppol network and the role it plays in e-invoicing
  • What is meant by Continuous Transaction Control (CTC)
  • How e-invoicing models differ, their advantages and limitations
  • The potential to harmonise e-invoicing models around the world
  • What an optimal e-invoicing model could look like

About the speaker

Alex Baulf

Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax

Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialised in analysing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.

Related resources

Ebook
The Rise of E-invoicing: The Direction of Travel

Learn more about how governments are handling e-invoicing mandates and what businesses can do now to protect their finance operations against a backdrop of ever-changing regulatory requirements.
Ebook
How to Successfully Implement an E-invoicing Solution

Guidance on how to secure buy-in from key stakeholders and a step-by-step approach on how to successfully implement an e-invoicing solution.
Ebook
E-invoicing and VAT in the Digital Age

A review of the European Commission’s ‘VAT in the Digital Age’ initiative, and the public consultation looking at increasing the use of e-invoicing across the EU.

