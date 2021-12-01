The Rise of E-invoicing:
The Direction of Travel
The inevitable automation of tax compliance
Get the eBook now
The Rise of E-invoicing – The Direction of Travel
The inevitable automation of tax compliance
Get the eBook now
The digitalisation of tax administration is happening at a rapid speed.
Not only are tax authorities harnessing technology to underpin their tax collection efforts, but widespread digital transformation is now paving the way for businesses to automate and optimise their AP and AR processes.
At Avalara we’re on a mission to educate and prepare our customers for the future of e-invoicing. We understand that achieving compliance in a complex, fragmented, and constantly changing landscape is not easy, especially when non-compliance is not an option.
In this first e-Book of the series, we explain what e-invoicing is, what it isn’t, and how automation, compliance, control, and sustainability combine to deliver compelling business benefits, beyond expected cost savings.
We explore the increasing digitalisation of the tax landscape, summarise the different ‘flavours’ of e-invoicing and how governments are handling e-invoicing mandates, and discuss what businesses can do now to protect their finance operations against a backdrop of ever-changing regulatory requirements.
What you’ll find in this eBook:
E-invoicing 101
Practical benefits of e-invoicing
The different ‘flavours’ of e-invoicing
Increasing digitalisation of the tax landscape
Future-proofing your business with e-invoicing