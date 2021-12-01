Not only are tax authorities harnessing technology to underpin their tax collection efforts, but widespread digital transformation is now paving the way for businesses to automate and optimise their AP and AR processes.

At Avalara we’re on a mission to educate and prepare our customers for the future of e-invoicing. We understand that achieving compliance in a complex, fragmented, and constantly changing landscape is not easy, especially when non-compliance is not an option.

In this first e-Book of the series, we explain what e-invoicing is, what it isn’t, and how automation, compliance, control, and sustainability combine to deliver compelling business benefits, beyond expected cost savings.

We explore the increasing digitalisation of the tax landscape, summarise the different ‘flavours’ of e-invoicing and how governments are handling e-invoicing mandates, and discuss what businesses can do now to protect their finance operations against a backdrop of ever-changing regulatory requirements.