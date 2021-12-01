E-invoicing and VAT in the Digital Age
Key e-invoicing trends across the world
In our latest eBook we provide background on the real drivers of e-invoicing and digital reporting from the perspective of local tax authorities, businesses, and the role of tax technology. Our experts provide a comprehensive overview of the different flavours of e-invoicing across the world, discuss the mandates which are in place now and highlight what’s to come in the next few years.
There is a particular focus on France, Germany, and Spain, especially considering the European Commission’s ‘VAT in the Digital Age’ initiative, and the recent public consultation looking at increasing the use of e-invoicing across the EU, as well as a potential step towards a more harmonised set of requirements for e-invoicing and cross-border digital reporting, and the necessity of being prepared for the digital VAT future.
What you’ll find in this eBook:
What’s driving e-invoicing
Different flavours of e-invoicing and live reporting
Mandates – The here and now and what’s to come
European Commission’s VAT in the Digital Age initiative
Key e-invoicing trends and commercial takeaways