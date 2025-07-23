From 1 July 2025, Slovenia has required all value added tax (VAT)-registered businesses — including non-established entities — to submit detailed VAT ledgers alongside their periodic VAT returns. This new obligation applies to both monthly and quarterly filers, with the first submissions due in August and October 2025, respectively.

Known locally as Knjiga izdanih računov (Record of Issued Invoices) and Knjiga prejetih računov (Record of Received Invoices), these VAT ledgers are Slovenia’s implementation of a SAF-T (Standard Audit File for Tax)-type reporting requirement. They’re part of the country’s wider digital tax agenda and aim to provide the Slovenian tax administration with structured, transaction-level VAT data.