If your business files value added tax (VAT) returns in the Netherlands, here’s a timing rule you’ll want to keep in mind: VAT returns (known locally as btw-aangifte) can only be submitted from the 24th day of the month following the end of the reporting period. Returns submitted before this date will be automatically rejected. That means no processing, no submission — just an error message to let you know your return hasn’t been accepted.

What’s changed?

This isn’t a change in the VAT return deadlines themselves. The standard Dutch VAT filing deadlines still apply (typically the last day of the month following the reporting period). What’s new is the enforcement of a specific start date for submission: the 24th day of the following month. For example, if you’re filing for the Q2 period (April to June), the earliest you can submit your VAT return is 24 July. Submitting on 23 July or earlier will trigger an automatic rejection.

What’s the impact? Early submissions won’t go through: Even if the VAT return is accurate and complete, it won’t be accepted if submitted before the 24th.

Error messages: Return submitters will receive an error message and then must refile after the submission window opens.

No exceptions for early compliance: Planning ahead is smart, but in this case, attempting to submit early can create unnecessary rework.

How to stay compliant

If you file manually or through your accountant, please ensure this date is updated in your tax compliance calendar. If you use VAT automation tools or e-filing software — such as Avalara’s SaaS VAT Reporting platform — make sure your system or processes schedule submissions from the 24th of the month onwards.

Avoid rejection. Wait until the 24th.