In the competitive world of online shopping, standing out can be challenging for your ecommerce business. Without proper compliance, you may struggle to run an efficient operation and operate with reduced risk. You need to meet filing deadlines, manage cross-border regulations, navigate various sales tax laws, and understand nexus — the commercial connection between your business and a U.S. state. But the right tech tools can simplify compliance challenges and position your business for growth.



Recently, Avalara hosted a webinar featuring insights from a customer, GTSE, alongside a partner, BigCommerce, on effectively scaling your business and addressing various noncompliance challenges through automation.



Let’s explore what the presenters had to say.

Be proactive, not reactive

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, proactive measures are essential for effective tax compliance. GTSE faced challenges with scattered data, leading to confusion and compliance risks. However, by adopting automation early, the company streamlined workflows and alleviated the burden of manual tasks. With Avalara and BigCommerce integrated, GTSE tackled diverse tax requirements, enabling the team to focus on strategic growth. As Louise Broadhurst, Financial Controller at GTSE, remarked, “I’ve learned from experience that understanding Avalara and its system allowed us to set up our U.S. website with tax compliance in mind from the very beginning.”

Unify your platforms

Unifying your platforms is crucial for success. As BigCommerce expanded, it prioritised improving user experience without adding complexity. The company’s modular architecture facilitated innovation while maintaining core functionality. This approach allowed GTSE to manage inventory across multiple sales channels, enabling swift responses to customer demand. Matt Crawford, VP of Strategic Business Development at BigCommerce, noted, “My suggestion is to consider how to get a central view of data in one place and work with a tax provider that understands data across various locations.”

Partner with the right tech providers

Teaming up with the right tech providers can be a game changer for businesses looking to scale. GTSE recognised that navigating international expansion required expert guidance. By collaborating with Avalara and leveraging BigCommerce’s powerful tools, GTSE simplified compliance across regions. This partnership empowered the company to manage complex regulations and confidently explore new markets. As Crawford advised, “Don’t go alone. Talk to us or your accountant. The biggest tip is to be aware of what you’re doing and ask for help.”

Start small, think big

Starting small while keeping a big-picture mindset has been central to GTSE’s expansion strategy. It began by testing the waters in the U.K. before moving into the larger U.S. market. This phased approach allowed the company to learn and adapt, gathering valuable insights along the way. Gradual expansion fosters sustainable growth and builds a solid foundation. Crawford highlighted, “Start small, choose a channel or region, and give it a try. Any improvement is better than staying the same.”

Automate to scale

Automation is vital for scaling operations. GTSE faced challenges with manually tracking tax codes for shipping, a process that was both time-consuming and risky. Integrating Avalara for U.S. sales tax compliance transformed its operations, enabling the finance team to shift focus from complex regulations to growth initiatives. With reduced time spent on manual tracking, compliance improved and operational efficiency soared. Tom Armenante, Ecommerce Director at GTSE, emphasised, “When expanding internationally, compliance is crucial. Make sure you understand the regulations before you start selling.”

