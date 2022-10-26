Upcoming B2B e-invoicing mandate in France: Official Decree published

The Journal Officiel de la République Française (the French Gazette) has officially published Decree No. 2022-1299 and an associated order on e-invoicing. This confirms the implementation of the e-invoicing technical requirements and specifications that had already been announced and published, as well as confirming the following specific invoice changes:

Inclusion of the delivery address for goods where different from the customer’s address on the invoice

Inclusion of the customer’s SIREN number on the invoice

Narrative “Option for payment of tax on basis of debits” (“Option pour le paiement de la taxe d’après les débits”) on the invoice where supplier has opted to account for VAT on an accrual basis under the régime des debits.

Requirements to be met by accredited Partner Dematerialisation Partners (PDPs) include: