The French Government has confirmed the penalties that will be applicable for failing to issue e-invoices following the mandatory introduction of e-invoicing from July 1, 2024. The French Official Gazette has published Law No. 2022-1157, Amending Finance Law 2022. Based on these published regulations, French businesses face penalties of EUR 15 per individual invoice that isn’t issued electronically, capped at EUR 15,000 per annum.



Timeline for mandatory issue and receipt of e-invoices in France

The amended Finance Law also formally confirms the previously announced timeline for the introduction of mandatory e-invoicing in France. As a reminder, e-invoicing and e-reporting will be introduced in France in three phases depending on the size of the business. However, all companies, regardless of their size will be required to receive e-invoices in a mandated structured format from July 1, 2024 when their suppliers are required to issue e-invoices. The first wave of companies that need to issue e-invoices to their customers, and that will be the first subjected to the new penalties for failing to comply, will be large companies by July 1, 2024, followed by SMEs by January 1, 2025 and smaller SMEs/VSEs by January 1, 2026.

Business size Date Requirement All companies and businesses July 1, 2024 Receive e-invoices Large Companies July 1, 2024 Issue e-invoices and e-reporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with workforce of less than 5,000 people and annual sales of less than €1.5 billion or a balance sheet total of less than €2 billion January 1, 2025 Issue e-invoices and e-reporting SMEs and Very Small Enterprises (VSEs) with fewer than 250 employees and annual sales of less than €50 million or a balance sheet total of less than €43 million January 1, 2026 Issue e-invoices and e-reporting

How a business issues and receives its invoices and interacts with trading partners will change

Once the new e-invoicing regime come into force, French businesses will no longer be able to print and post paper invoices, or email scanned or standard PDF invoices to customers. Instead, businesses must send structured e-invoices meeting required standards and formats. In addition, e-invoices must be issued via either a PDP partner platform or the public invoicing portal. French businesses (except for some of the smallest businesses) will need to select and implement a compliant e-invoicing solution (a PDP partner platform).

French e-invoicing project moving forward at pace