France will introduce a mandatory requirement for businesses to issue and receive electronic invoices, in a phased approach between July 1, 2024, and January 1, 2026. Businesses will have an obligation to send e-invoices with mandatory fields in a predefined structured format to customers and the French Tax Administration.

Our experts, Alex Baulf and Cyril Bray discussed the background to this upcoming legislative change, the key dates, requirements, and platforms for e-invoicing, and more importantly, what this means for nearly 4 million French businesses who currently generate over 2 billion invoices per year. Our experts concluded the session with key takeaways and commercial considerations.