Countdown to Israel’s Invoice Allocation Number mandate

Israel’s Invoice Allocation Number mandate effective May 2024

Israel has been rolling out its new electronic invoicing model and from May 5, 2024, an allocation (confirmation) number from the Israel Tax Authority (ITA) will be required to be shown on tax invoices above ILS 25,000, as a condition for deducting the Israeli VAT as input tax. VAT-registered suppliers can obtain allocation numbers by contacting the Invoice Number Allocation service via API, either direct from their ERP or through middleware or e-invoicing software provided by accredited providers. “….the Tax Authority will operate a digital control system for transactions between dealers, by assigning confirmation numbers to invoices at the time they are issued.” Israel Tax Authority The mandate was originally slated to come into effect on January 1, 2024, but was postponed and the requirements now apply from May 5, 2024. The first year of the law’s implementation will be considered a pilot period. While a pilot in name, it will still be mandated for businesses. However, during this pilot period, each invoice will automatically receive an allocation number from the ITA’s service, except where there are technical errors. In the future, the ITA may review the data in each transaction before approving or rejecting it (an example of continuous transaction controls). The pilot period may be extended through 2025.

Scope of invoices requiring Invoice Allocation Number

Israeli businesses must obtain an Invoice Allocation Number from the ITA’s API service when the following four conditions apply: Invoice amount meets the threshold (which will be reduced on a staggered basis each year) VAT charged on invoice Customer is a licensed dealer, i.e., B2B (B2G and B2C supplies are not specifically excluded) Customer has requested an allocation number (remember the customer needs an allocation number on the invoice if it wants to deduct the VAT as input tax) Notwithstanding the above, an allocation number may be voluntarily requested for any invoice, for any amount, and for any customer.

Timeline by invoice value threshold

Phase Year Threshold (invoice value exclusive of VAT) USD equivalent Pilot 2024 ILS 25,000 (during the pilot period) $6,600 Fully operational 2025 ILS 20,000 $5,270 2026 ILS 15,000 $3,950 2027 ILS 10,000 $2,600 2028 ILS 5,000 $1,300

Overview of invoicing process

For most businesses, the invoicing process will remain near identical to how it is today. However, before the invoice is finalised in the ERP or billing platform, the issuer needs to contact the ITA’s API service to request an invoice allocation number. Once an allocation number has been returned, the issuer must: Save the allocation number in the invoice record Print the allocation number on the invoice, highlighting the 9 right-most digits under “allocation number” (in addition to the internal reference number assigned by the ERP) Include the 9 right-most digits in the designated field as part of the detailed report

Required invoice-level data to be reported to ITA

API field name Field description Optional (O), conditional (C), or mandatory (M) Invoice_ID Internal ID/relationship M Invoice_Type Document type M VAT_Number Invoice issuer’s licensed dealer number M Union_VAT_Number The document issuer’s VAT dealer number CM Invoice_Reference_Number Document (reference) number CM Customer_VAT_Number Customer’s licensed dealer number CM Customer_Name Customer name O Invoice_Date Document date YYYY-MM-DD M Invoice_Issuance_Date Document issuance date YYYY-MM-DD O Branch_ID Branch ID O Accounting_Software_Number Software registration number M Client _Software_Key Invoice issuer’s client key with the software publisher O Amount_Before_Discount Amount before discount M Discount Discount M Payment_Amount Total amount excluding VAT M VAT_Amount Total VAT amount M Payment_Amount_Including_VAT Total amount including VAT M Invoice_Note Notes on the invoice O Action The action that was selected CM

Line-item data, such as item category, quantity, price per unit, VAT rate, and VAT account, will initially be optional. It is anticipated that reporting will require even more data elements in a future phase to include logistical information, such as: Vehicle licence number

Driver’s phone number

Arrival date

Estimated arrival time

Transition location

Delivery address

Additional information

Documents covered by mandate during pilot period

Tax invoice

Periodic tax invoice

Credit tax invoice (credit note)

Pro-forma invoice We expect that additional document types will be covered in the future.

Validation of allocation number by customer

Customers can validate allocation numbers via a separate API call. The main purpose of the service is to enable customers to retrieve invoice details to help streamline the process of entering invoice details in their ERP or accounting system.

Emergency Notification Numbers service

In the event of an exceptional technical failure when generating an invoice and calling the ITA’s API service, a business can use an allocation number that was issued in advance through a previous call to the Emergency Notification Numbers service. However, the ITA must be notified of all emergency numbers used via a specific API service for transmitting invoices with emergency numbers. Each emergency allocation number can only be used once.

Time to act