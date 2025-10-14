What is Schematron and how does it enforce business rules on the DBNAlliance’s B2B Digital Highway?

Schematron is an XML-based rule language designed to validate the content and structure of XML documents, including e-invoices. Unlike traditional schema languages (such as XSD), which focus mainly on enforcing structural constraints and data types, Schematron is exceptionally good at expressing business rules and contextual validations.

Key takeaways

Schematron enforces real-world business rules within XML-based e-invoices, ensuring logical and contextual accuracy.

It enables interoperability by validating documents against agreed standards and code lists, ensuring all systems “speak the same language.”

The DBNAlliance’s Schematron framework ensures that invoices follow a uniform set of business rules, making electronic document exchange seamless and compliant.

How does Schematron work?

It works by applying XPath-based assertions and reports within defined contexts in an XML document. In simple terms, an ‘assertion’ is just a rule that checks whether the information in a document makes sense. In Schematron, these rules are expressed using a standard language called XPath, which can look inside an XML document and find the exact piece of data you want to check. Think of it like this: An assertion says, “this must be true”.

If it’s true, the document passes that check.

If it’s false, the system flags an error or warning. An example of a Schematron rule in plain language would be “If an invoice has a due date, it must not be earlier than the issue date.” Assertions are powerful because they allow organisations (including the DBNAlliance) to embed real business rules — not just data format checks — directly into the validation of documents. That means mistakes like missing references, invalid country codes, or illogical dates can be automatically caught before they cause downstream problems impacting business trading partners and document processing in the ERP or accounting system.

Benefits of Schematron

Schematron allows organisations to capture complex requirements — for example, “If an invoice has a tax amount, it must also specify a tax category” — directly as machine-checkable rules. Schematron is widely used in domains like e-invoicing, healthcare, and government reporting, where compliance with highly specific rule sets is critical. In practice, it serves both as a technical validation tool and as a way of documenting rules in a human-readable, traceable form. How Schematron helps create interoperability Schematron supports interoperability by making sure that every document follows the same business logic and code lists, so that systems can automatically exchange, validate, and process them without misunderstandings. Interoperability means that two or more systems — often from different organisations, countries, or industries — can reliably exchange and understand each other’s documents. Schematron plays a key role in this by ensuring that every XML document (such as an electronic invoice) not only follows the same structure but also obeys the same business rules. Key benefits Consistent interpretation of data Without Schematron, two invoices might look structurally correct but mean different things. Schematron rules check the meaning of fields (e.g., ensuring currency codes are ISO 4217, tax codes come from an agreed list). This removes ambiguity so all parties (including both trading partners and ERP systems) interpret the data the same way.

Validation against agreed standards Business networks (like e-invoicing alliances or government mandates) publish a Schematron profile. Every participant validates documents against that same set of rules. This guarantees documents are “standardised” before they are exchanged.

Context-sensitive checks Traditional XML schemas (XSD) only enforce structure (e.g., “a date must look like a date”). Schematron enforces contextual rules (e.g., “the due date must not be before the issue date”, “VAT invoices must include a tax type”). This ensures that business-critical relationships are consistent across systems.

Error visibility When a rule fails, Schematron provides a clear human-readable message. This allows senders and receivers to quickly identify and fix errors before exchange, reducing failed transactions.



Summary of DBNAlliance’s rules for the Core Invoice

UBL field Type Rule XPath test cbc:UBLVersionID Error UBL Version ID must equal 2.3 (. = '2.3') cbc:ProfileID Error Profile ID must equal bdx:noprocess (. = 'bdx:noprocess') cbc:CustomizationID Error Customization ID must equal urn:oasis:names:specification:ubl:schema:xsd:Invoice-2::Invoice##DBNAlliance-1.0-data-Core (. = '…DBNAlliance-1.0-data-Core') cbc:DocumentCurrencyCode Error DocumentCurrencyCode must be valid ISO 4217 currency code contains(…) allow-list of ISO 4217 cac:Country/cbc:IdentificationCode Error Country Identification Code must be valid ISO 3166 alpha-2 code contains(…) allow-list of ISO 3166 cbc:InvoicedQuantity/@unitCode Error InvoicedQuantity/@unitCode must be valid X12 Unit of Measure code contains(…) allow-list of X12 UOM cbc:PaymentMeansCode Error PaymentMeansCode must be valid X12 Payment Method Type code contains(…) allow-list of X12 PMT cbc:AllowanceChargeReasonCode Error AllowanceChargeReasonCode must be valid X12 Special Charges/Allowance Reason code contains(…) allow-list of X12 reasons cbc:TaxTypeCode Error TaxTypeCode must be valid X12 Tax Type code contains(…) allow-list of X12 tax types