A guide for overseas sellers on changes to the application process.

For overseas businesses wishing to establish themselves in the U.K. market, applying for a U.K. VAT registration is a hugely important part of that process. Equally important then, is getting the application right. This includes preparing and providing the correct information – and there’s a crucial update to be aware of.

Overseas sellers to the U.K. now need to provide additional information to HMRC, and do so directly themselves – it cannot be done via an agent. HMRC will request this information directly from the business in the format of a VAT registration questionnaire.

This request should not be ignored. If HMRC are not provided with the requested information, the VAT registration application will be rejected. To help avoid this disruption, and because it can be difficult for overseas businesses to complete the request having never done so before, we have some helpful information below.