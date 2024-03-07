Release 3 of Import Control System 2 (ICS2) goes live from June 3, 2024. This is the third and final phase of ICS2 — the EU safety and security initiative that screens shipments prior to their arrival in Europe.

As previously reported, ICS2 regulations are designed to help EU customs authorities identify high-risk items entering the EU and take any necessary action. The EU now accounts for around 15% of the world’s trade in goods, meaning a huge number of shipments are constantly moving through customs. Though the EU wants to — quite understandably — ensure the safety of EU citizens, its aim is to do so in a way that does not inhibit trade. Instead, the EU hopes ICS2 requirements help to simplify the exchange of information between businesses and customs authorities.



As such, ICS2 requires carriers, couriers, and postal services transporting goods through the EU to submit safety and security information to EU customs authorities prior to a shipment’s arrival. This information is submitted as an Entry Summary Declaration (ENS). This is the process of informing the relevant customs authorities of the details of goods being sent into a specific customs territory — in this case, the EU — in a manner and timeframe prescribed by that authority.



Carriers are legally responsible for the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of the ENS. They must obtain correct information from their clients. However, if you’re moving goods into the EU, you may also need an EORI number — an Economic Operators Registration and Identification. This is mandatory for customs clearance in the EU, and is needed for all types of customs operations such as export, import, and transit. It may be beneficial to ensure your EORI number (if you need one) is readily available.