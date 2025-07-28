On 11 July 2025, the Romanian government published a draft law that proposes sweeping fiscal reforms, including adjustments to VAT, excise duties, dividend tax, and health contributions. If enacted, the new VAT rates would come into effect from August 2025 and represent the first general rate increase in Romania since 2016.

What’s changing?

The draft law introduces the following VAT changes: Standard VAT rate to increase from 19% to 21%

Reduced VAT rates to be consolidated into a single 11% rate, replacing the current 5% and 9% tiers This new unified 11% rate would apply to a broad range of goods and services, including: Food and nonalcoholic beverages

Certain pharmaceutical products and medical devices

Hotel accommodation and restaurant services

Books, newspapers, and periodicals (digital and print) Full details of the applicable goods and services are expected to be clarified in secondary legislation closer to the August implementation date.

Additional Romanian fiscal changes

Alongside the VAT changes, the draft law proposes: New or amended bank taxation

Adjusted excise duties on alcohol, tobacco, and energy products

Revisions to dividend tax rates and mandatory health insurance contributions — planned for January 2026 The Romanian government expects these changes to strengthen public finances and bring Romania’s fiscal regime closer in line with other EU member states. However, the measures may also create near-term compliance challenges for businesses operating in or selling to Romania.

What this means for your business

If you sell goods or services in Romania — either locally or as a cross-border supplier — you’ll need to update VAT rates in your ERP, ecommerce, and invoicing systems by August 2025. Key areas to review: VAT configuration in ERP, billing system, tax engine, or other invoicing solutions

Pricing structures, contracts, and pricing agreements

Communications with customers regarding any changes to gross VAT-inclusive prices (B2C)

