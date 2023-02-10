Poland’s KSeF e-invoicing postponed by six months

The Polish Ministry of Finance has confirmed that, based on public consultations and discussions with businesses, the National System of e-Invoices (Krajowy System E-faktur or KSeF) mandate will not come into force on January 1, 2024 and is postponed by six months until July 1, 2024.

Poland’s KSeF platform has been live in production since January 2022, allowing businesses in Poland to issue invoices electronically with structured data. Each invoice issued through KSeF is assigned a unique number which signifies that it has been formally introduced into legal circulation. While use of KSeF is currently voluntary, all Polish businesses will be mandated to issue e-invoices to their customers via the platform from July 1, 2024.

