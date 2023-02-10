Poland’s KSeF e-invoicing postponed by six months
The Polish Ministry of Finance has confirmed that, based on public consultations and discussions with businesses, the National System of e-Invoices (Krajowy System E-faktur or KSeF) mandate will not come into force on January 1, 2024 and is postponed by six months until July 1, 2024.
The key changes announced include:
- The proposed amendments to the Polish VAT Act won’t come into effect until July 1, 2024
- The deadline for the implementation of the KSeF by taxpayers exempt from VAT will be postponed to 1 January 2025
- Invoices to consumers (B2C) will not be covered by KSeF e-invoicing
- Tickets that function as invoices (including receipts on toll motorways) will also be excluded from KSeF
- Invoices from cash registers and simplified invoices will be able to be issued in the current form until December 31, 2024
- In the event of a technical failure, it is possible to issue invoices offline outside the KSeF platform and submit the invoice to KSeF the following day after issuing it offline
- There will be a soft landing period in terms of sanctions and penalties until January 1 2025.
Timeframe of implementation
|Date
|Key KSeF milestone
|October 1 to December 31 2021
|Pilot
|January 1 2022 – June 30 2024
|Voluntary phase
|July 1 2024
|Go-Live / Mandatory phase
|January 1 2025
|VAT exempt businesses mandated to use KSeF
|January 1 2025
|New penalties for non-compliance
Poland’s KSeF platform has been live in production since January 2022, allowing businesses in Poland to issue invoices electronically with structured data. Each invoice issued through KSeF is assigned a unique number which signifies that it has been formally introduced into legal circulation. While use of KSeF is currently voluntary, all Polish businesses will be mandated to issue e-invoices to their customers via the platform from July 1, 2024.
At Avalara, we make e-invoicing compliance simple. The Avalara e-invoicing solution is designed to comply with regulations in over 60 countries and we’ve got the future covered, too. This cloud-based solution is flexible, scalable and allows you to quickly respond to new requirements, including Poland, Spain and France.
Contact us to discuss how Avalara can help you meet e-invoicing requirements and mandates across the globe including the KSeF in Poland or to watch a demonstration of our solution creating Polish compliant e-invoices, sending them to KSeF, as well as retrieving the human readable official PDF generated by KSeF.
Stay up to date
Sign up today for our free newsletter and receive the latest indirect tax updates impacting businesses selling internationally straight to your inbox.