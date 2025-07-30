The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) in Saudi Arabia has announced a further extension to its VAT and e-invoicing penalty relief initiative. On 27 June 2025, ZATCA confirmed that the cancellation of certain fines and penalties will now continue until 31 December 2025, giving eligible taxpayers an additional six months to regularise their compliance status without incurring penalties.

Originally introduced to support taxpayers in their efforts to comply with VAT and e-invoicing obligations, the grace period offers relief from penalties for eligible businesses. The extension applies from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025.

To benefit from the extended amnesty, taxpayers must:

Be registered for VAT or relevant taxes under Saudi regulations

File any outstanding VAT returns by the deadline

Pay the full amount of principal tax due on those returns

Taxpayers are also encouraged to explore instalment options where needed.