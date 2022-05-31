2022 global VAT & GST rate changes

Alex Baulf Alex Baulf Feb 4, 2022

Below are the confirmed or scheduled 2022 VAT rate changes around the world. Sign-up for your regular VAT newsletter or our monthly VAT blog, VATVoice.

2022 VAT rate changes

DateCountryRate typeCurrent (or
old) rate		New rate
15-Jan-22AngolaStandard
(consumer goods)
move to reduced rate		14%7%
01-Jul-22AnguillaStandard raten/a13%
01-Jan-22AustriaReduced
(Hospitality reverts
to reduced rate)		5%10%
01-Jan-22BahamasStandard12%10%
01-Jan-22BahrainStandard5%10%
01-Jul-22BhutanStandardn/a20%
01-Apr-22IndonesiaStandard rate10%11%
01-Jan-22New CaledoniaReduced (services)6%11%
01-Apr-22United KingdomReduced
(Hospitality reverts
to reduced rate)		12.5%20%
Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
VAT
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alex Baulf
Alex Baulf Avalara Author
Recent posts
Feb 22, 2022
Around the World in 80 tax changes
Feb 22, 2022
Top 10 tax invoicing issues and pitfalls
Feb 21, 2022
How to Win in Retail: 2022 ecommerce tax trends

Ecommerce Tax Trends Report 2022

Get a comprehensive look at the latest developments in the ecommerce industry.
Go to the report
Ecommerce Tax Trends Report 2022

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.