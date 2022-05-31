2022 global VAT & GST rate changes
Below are the confirmed or scheduled 2022 VAT rate changes around the world. Sign-up for your regular VAT newsletter or our monthly VAT blog, VATVoice.
2022 VAT rate changes
|Date
|Country
|Rate type
|Current (or
old) rate
|New rate
|15-Jan-22
|Angola
|Standard
(consumer goods)
move to reduced rate
|14%
|7%
|01-Jul-22
|Anguilla
|Standard rate
|n/a
|13%
|01-Jan-22
|Austria
|Reduced
(Hospitality reverts
to reduced rate)
|5%
|10%
|01-Jan-22
|Bahamas
|Standard
|12%
|10%
|01-Jan-22
|Bahrain
|Standard
|5%
|10%
|01-Jul-22
|Bhutan
|Standard
|n/a
|20%
|01-Apr-22
|Indonesia
|Standard rate
|10%
|11%
|01-Jan-22
|New Caledonia
|Reduced (services)
|6%
|11%
|01-Apr-22
|United Kingdom
|Reduced
(Hospitality reverts
to reduced rate)
|12.5%
|20%
