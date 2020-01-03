Bahraini VAT rates

Generally, Bahrain follows the terms of the Agreement, including the harmonised standard VAT rate of 5%, but has a wider range of zero and reduced VAT rates to provide subsidies to the less well off in society.
The current rates are:

Bahrain VAT rates

RateTypeWhich goods or services
5%StandardAll other supplies of goods or services, including imports, in accordance with the Unified VAT Agreement
0%ZeroBasic foodstuffs; domestic and international transport; new properties; healthcare; exports of goods and services; high-value metals; oil and gas; education; and medicine and medical equipment
0%ExemptSale and lease of real estate; and financial services

