Bahraini VAT compliance

The compulsory VAT registration threshold in Bahrain is BHD 37,000 per annum. A voluntary registration for businesses below this threshold is permitted, although this has its own minimum threshold of BHD 18,850 per annum.
There is scope for related businesses to apply for a single, Group VAT registration.
There is no threshold for non-resident businesses, which must register prior to their first supply. Foreign registrations may be either direct, or via a local Fiscal Representative.
VAT invoices must contain the following information as a minimum:
Invoices must be issued within 15 days following the month of supply of the taxable goods or services.
Registered tax payers must submit their periodic returns each month. Returns must be filed by the last working day of the month following the reporting period.
The following penalty regime for non-compliance is in place, with financial penalties and potential prison terms:
