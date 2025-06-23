On 13 June 2025, France introduced a key piece of the puzzle in its business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing reform: the XP Z12-014 standard. Developed under the guidance of the Association Française de Normalisation (AFNOR) and the Forum National de la Facture Électronique et des Marchés Publics Électroniques (FNFE-MPE) — oranisations responsible for developing a national standard of e-invoicing in France — this new framework brings much-needed clarity and operational guidance to businesses and certified private Partner Dematerilisation Platforms (PDPs) preparing for the mandate. Rather than serving as a technical specification alone, XP Z12-014 lays out how e-invoicing should function across real-life scenarios — defining roles, responsibilities, data formats, and processes.

A structured approach to e-invoicing in France

At its core, XP Z12-014 defines how stakeholders should manage and exchange e-invoices under France’s upcoming mandate. It introduces a comprehensive model covering: 36 operational use cases, including subcontracting, co-contracting, auto-invoicing, multipayer scenarios, factoring, and card-based payments

The accepted data models and profiles, including the European EN16931 standard, and the French EXTENDED-CTC-FR profile



Required life cycle statuses, from invoice submission and rejection to dispute resolution, payment, and corrections

Clear roles and responsibilities for all parties involved: Sellers: invoice creation, transmission, status updates Buyers: receipt, validation, payment, disputes PDPs: data format checks, routing, compliance reporting Third parties: defined roles for intermediaries like fiscal reps, payment service providers, or factoring agents

This framework aims to create a unified playbook for stakeholders — one that standardises the way information is handled and reported across systems and sectors.

One problem, one solution

XP Z12-014 follows a simple yet powerful guiding AFNOR principle: “For the same problem, the same solution should apply.” That means use cases that are functionally similar — even across different industries — must follow the same formats and rules. This consistency helps reduce fragmentation across the ecosystem and sets a strong foundation for interoperability between PDPs, buyers, and sellers.

What businesses should do now