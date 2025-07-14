Mind the VAT gap: How e-invoicing can help reduce lost tax revenue

The U.K.’s value-added tax (VAT) gap — the difference between the VAT His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) expects to collect and what it actually receives — was estimated at £8.9 billion for the 2023–2024 tax year, representing 5.0% of the total theoretical VAT liability. This marks a significant decrease from the previous year’s revised figure of £13.1 billion (7.8%). The VAT gap arises from various causes, including honest errors, late payments, corporate insolvency, and deliberate fraud. As governments seek to reduce lost revenue, many are turning to e-invoicing to improve visibility and encourage timely, accurate tax reporting.

Closing the gap with better data

E-invoicing allows tax authorities to receive invoice data in real time or near real time. This shift from periodic reporting to continuous transaction monitoring provides governments with a clearer view of economic activity and helps reduce opportunities for misreporting or non-payment. Several European countries, including France, Poland, and Romania, have introduced or are in the process of rolling out e-invoicing mandates. These mandates aim to reduce VAT fraud and improve compliance.

What the UK can learn from other countries

Italy offers a useful case study. Since mandating e-invoicing in 2019, the country has reported significant improvements in VAT collection and a reduction in fraud. The European Commission has taken notice, and e-invoicing plays a central role in its VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) reform package. While the U.K. has not yet mandated business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing, the government is exploring its potential.

UK government explores e-invoicing to modernise tax reporting

In February 2025, HMRC and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) launched a 12-week consultation to gather views on promoting e-invoicing across U.K. businesses and the public sector. The goal was to understand how e-invoicing could support wider digital transformation and help close the VAT gap. The consultation focused on several areas, including: Evaluating suitable e-invoicing models for the U.K.

Considering whether e-invoicing should be voluntary or mandatory

Exploring how real-time reporting could complement invoice digitisation The government identified productivity, faster payments, and reduced administrative costs as key benefits. From a tax compliance perspective, standardised e-invoicing could reduce reporting errors and strengthen the U.K.’s response to the VAT gap. The consultation closed on 7 May 2025. Responses are now under review and will help shape advice to ministers. A summary of the consultation feedback will be published on gov.uk in due course.

Preparing for the future of tax