Get the latest updates on e-invoicing mandates and live reporting requirements in Belgium. Businesses operating in Belgium should stay informed about these developments and take necessary steps to help ensure they can operate compliantly as the e-invoicing landscape evolves.

July 2025: Belgium to implement e-invoicing from 2026

The Belgian government has published a Royal Decree formalising the adoption of mandatory structured e-invoicing for domestic business-to-business (B2B) transactions. Starting January 1, 2026, impacted businesses will be required to issue invoices in the EN 16931 structured format, using the Peppol BIS standard and transmitting invoices through the Peppol network. Noncompliance with the new rules could result in administrative fines starting at €1,500.

December 2023: Belgium drafts e-invoicing law

Belgium proposes a draft law — Project Law: Amending the VAT code to introduce an electronic invoicing (‘e-invoicing’) obligation — stating that under an e-invoicing mandate, invoices must be sent and received in a structured format that complies with the European standard EN 16931 using the Peppol network. Businesses will have to use service providers that are Peppol-certified to send and receive structured e-invoices.

March 2023: Belgium’s B2G mandate widens

Belgium’s business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing mandate becomes applicable to most public contracts. Suppliers to public sector entities are required to submit e-invoices in a structured format that complies with the European Union (EU) e-invoicing standard EN 16931, and via the Peppol network.

November 2022: Belgium introduces B2G e-invoicing

B2G e-invoicing becomes mandatory in Belgium for public contracts over €215,000. Structured e-invoices must be issued via the Peppol network.

October 2021: Belgium announces e-invoicing intentions

Belgium’s Minister of Finance Vincent Van Peteghem releases a policy note in relation to the 2022 Budget Agreement, which reaffirms the Belgian government’s intention to introduce mandatory e-invoicing B2B transactions. The government hopes e-invoicing can help to close Belgium’s VAT gap, estimated at EUR 4.4 billion (representing 12.3% of lost VAT) in 2019.

Read more on e-invoicing in Belgium:

Ready for e-invoicing? Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting can help you comply with global mandates and reporting requirements as they evolve.