The U.K. is considering its next move on e-invoicing. Speaking at the recent OpenPeppol Conference, HMRC’s Rachel Stirrat outlined what businesses can expect as the government evaluates feedback from its e-invoicing consultation and shapes future legislation. Here’s a snapshot of the likely next steps.

What’s happening now?

The consultation on U.K. e-invoicing closed earlier this year, and HMRC — alongside the Department for Business and Trade — is now reviewing responses. These insights will shape advice to ministers and help determine whether the U.K. pursues a voluntary or mandatory model. A summary of responses will be published on GOV.UK once the analysis is complete.

What might happen next?

Once ministers have reviewed the evidence, the government is expected to confirm its general direction of travel. This may include announcing a preferred model for U.K. e-invoicing and whether adoption will be optional or required by law.

Design and engagement

Regardless of the path chosen, HMRC will continue to develop the policy and technical standards. This includes defining an implementation model, setting up support for digitally excluded users, and working with industry stakeholders throughout.

From plan to implementation

Should the U.K. move ahead, legislation will be the final stage — followed by rollout. A mandatory system would likely demand wide-reaching communications and onboarding support, while a voluntary model would rely on strong messaging to drive adoption.

Why it matters