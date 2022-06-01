Poland’s new National System of e-Invoices (KSeF)

Poland has passed legislation formally introducing the new National System of e-Invoices (Krajowy System E-faktur or KSeF). This will allow Polish taxpayers to issue and receive structured e-invoices. During a transitional period starting January 1, 2022, use of KSeF will be voluntary and e-invoicing can be used in parallel with paper invoices and non-structured e-invoices. E-invoicing using KSeF will likely become mandatory from January 1, 2023.

The Act passed on November 15, 2021 introduces to the Polish legal system provisions regulating the operation of KSeF and enacts various amendments to the VAT Act, including:

introducing a legal definition of the term "structured invoice"

defining the rules and procedures for issuing and storing structured invoices as optional forms of documenting taxable activities

defining the principles of running and operating the KSeF

defining the list of entities that will be able to use the KSeF

defining the rules for correcting structured invoices

defining the rules for determining the tax to be paid/input tax refund or the refund of the net tax difference when using structured invoices

removing the requirement to include an advance net unit price on the invoice