The indirect tax of choice – the rise of VAT internationally
Rather than list the countries that have a Value Added Tax (VAT) system, it would be much easier to list the handful of countries that don’t. The brainchild of German industrialist, Dr. Wilhelm von Siemens back in 1918 - it has since become the prevalent form of indirect taxation in over 150 countries. His idea was that it was a very efficient tax, as charged at every stage of the supply chain using businesses to act as tax collectors. VAT was first implemented in 1954 by Maurice Lauré in France with a new tax called "Taxe sur la valeur ajoutée" which literally translates as “Tax on the value added”. The rest is history, as countries across the globe introduced a VAT system over the next several decades.
The UK introduced VAT back in 1973 as a prerequisite to joining the European Union (almost 50 years before Brexit). Every major economy outside the US now has a VAT system. However, many VAT systems have a different local name, for example it is often called Goods and Services Tax (GST) or a local variation.
VAT by another name - the local names for indirect tax regimes across the globe:
Country
VAT in local language(s)
Albania
TVSH
Andorra
IGI
IVA
VAT
Armenia
AAH / ԱԱՀ
GST
MwSt / USt
Azerbaijan
ƏDV
Bahamas
VAT
VAT
Bangladesh
Musok
Barbados
VAT
ПДВ
BTW / TVA / MWSt
IVA
Bosnia and Herzegovina
PDV
IPI / ICMS / ISS
ДДС
GST / HST / PST / QST
IVA
增值税
IVA
GST
PDV
ΦΠΑ
DPH
Moms
Dominican Republic
ITBIS
Ecuador
IVA
VAT
El Salvador
IVA
km
Ethiopia
VAT
Faroe Islands
MVG
Fiji
VAT
ALV / Moms
TVA
Gambia
VAT
Georgia
DGhG
MwSt. / Ust.
Ghana
VAT
ΦΠΑ
IVA
Guyana
VAT
Honduras
VAT
ÁFA
VSK
GST
PPN
Iran
VAT
CBL / VAT
Ma'am
IVA
消費税)
Jersey
GST
Jordon
GST
ҚCҚ
Latvia
PVN
VAT
Lebanon
TVA / VAT
PVN
Liechtenstein
MWST
PVM
TVA
SST / CJP
Maldives
GST
VAT
Mauritius
VAT
IVA
Moldova
TVA
Monaco
TVA
Mongolia
VAT
Montenegro
PDV
TVA
Namibia
VAT
Nepal
VAT
BTW
GST
North Macedonia
ДДВ / DDV
VAT
MVA / MOMS
Pakistan
GST
VAT
Palestine
VAT
Sales Tax
ITBMS
Paraguay
IVA
IGV/ IPM
RVAT
PTU /VAT
IVA
TVA
НДС / NDS
Rwanda
VAT
Rwanda
VAT
ضريبة القيمة المضافة
Serbia
ПДВ / PDV
GST
DPH
DDV
VAT / BTW
부가가치세 / 附加價値稅)
IVA
Sri Lanka
VAT
Moms
MWST / TVA / TPV
加值型營業稅
ภาษีมูลค่าเพิ่ม
TVA
KDV
ПДВ / PDV
ضريبة القيمة المضافة
VAT
Uruguay
IVA
QQS
IVA
GTGT
Zambia
VAT
The above list is not exhaustive and will continue to grow. In 2022, new VAT or GST systems will likely go-live in Qatar, Anguilla and Bhutan.
