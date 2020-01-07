

Brazil has probably the most complex indirect tax regime in the world. There are various indirect tax regimes, including but not limited to:

ICMS (Imposto sobre a Circulação de Mercadorias e Prestação de Serviços de Transporte Interestadual e Intermunicipal e de Comunicação), State Sales Tax

IPI (Imposto sobre Produtos Industrializados), Federal VAT Tax

ISS (Imposto sobre Serviços), Municipal Services Tax, Municipal Tax (governed by a Federal Law)

COFINS, Social Contribution for Social Security Financing, Federal Tax (*)

PIS, Employees’ Profit Participation Program, Federal Tax (*)

(*) Under non cumulative regime.

Brazil is a Federal Republic, and each of the 26 states and the Federal District has their own legislation. This gives rise to 27 regulations on indirect state taxes, meaning varying application, administration and compliance rules in each state. Brazil is considering reforming this system with the adoption of a Brazilian VAT.