VAT was introduced in Argentina in 1974. At the federal leis it is known as Impeusto al valor agregado (IVA). There is also Impuesto sobre los ingresos brutos (IIBA) operated by each of the 23 provinces and the one autonomous city of Buenos Aires.

It is similar to the European Union’s VAT system, requiring re-calculation and payments to the tax authorities at each transaction point in the onward sales chain. It is administered by the VAT Federal Administration for Public Revenues.