Argentina VAT rates and VAT compliance

The standard rate of VAT / IVA is 21%.

There is also a special high rate of 27% applied to telecoms, domestic gas supplies, water and industrial energy users. A reduced rate of 10.5% is applicable to a range of goods and services such as the provision of meat, fruit and vegetables, agricultural services, passenger transport, residential housing construction, certain medical services, books, newspapers and periodicals. There are exemptions in certain circumstances such as residential housing/farm leasing, passenger transport, medical services, education, public entity services and water, bread & milk.

The local provencial IIBB rates vary, the averages are: