Peru VAT

Peru implemented Value Added Tax (Impuesto General a las Ventas (IGV)) in August 1991. VAT is operated by the General Tax and Customs Administration Authority (SUNAT). The rules governing the indirect tax are contained within the Unique Ordered Text of the Law on VAT and Excise Duties (Texto único ordenado de la ley del impuesto general a las ventas e impuesto selectivo al consumo)

Should you register for Peruvian VAT?

Business must register if providing taxable supplies. This includes non-incorporated businesses if providing the supplies on a regular basis. Taxable supplies include:

  • Supply of movable and immovable goods
  • Supply of intangible goods
  • Imported goods
  • Services providing by foreign service providers
  • New real estate and construction services

Click for free VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Latest news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/peru
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/peru
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/peru
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Central & South America

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Europe

Oceania

North America