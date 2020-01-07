A VAT registration is made to the Registro Único Tributario” (RUT) via Form 1. The business must supply the following documents in support of the application:

Certificate of incorporation of the business

Proof of ID of the applicant directors

Bank account details and certificate

Failure to register may result in penalties. A registered business will be provided with a Taxpayer Identifiaction Number (“Número de Identi cación Tributaria” – NIT. There is no scope for voluntary VAT registration. Deregisteration must be applied for within 30 days of stopping taxable supplies, and should be supported by the certificate of a public auditor.