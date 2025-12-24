Colombian VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
19%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services
|
5%
|
Reduced
|
Reduced rate includes: certain sales of new real estate; cotton; timber; certain foodstuffs; agricultural supplies; agricultural insurance; medical insurance; electric and hybrid vehicles; cleaning; coffee
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Exports; livestock; meat; certain foodstuffs; sales of tourism packages to foreign visitors; certain books and magazines; some military and police equipment; sales to Colombian free trade zones
