Colombian e-invoices

E-invoicing in Colombia is mandatory for all business-to-government (B2G), business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-consumer transactions (B2C). All suppliers must issue e-invoices, and it’s compulsory for all buyers – including government entities – to receive them.

Colombia’s government agency responsible for financial regulation and tax collection is the National Tax and Customs Directorate (DIAN). As part of Colombia’s preclearance model, DIAN must validate all e-invoices prior to issuance to ensure they meet technical and legal requirements.

DIAN requires ecommerce platforms to make provisions for vendors using their platforms to be able to issue e-invoices and for customers to receive e-invoices. The burden is not on the platform.