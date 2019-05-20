VAT returns, detailing sales and purchases, must be submitted on a monthly basis. The should be filed by the 17th of the month following the period end, and any tax due paid by this date too. Returns are filed electronically only.

VAT credits may be rolled over into future months, but may also be credited back.

Annual returns are also due. In addition, monthly purchase listings must be submitted (Declaración Informativa de Operaciones con terceros.