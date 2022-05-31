VAT on digital services to customers in Thailand

Thailand has implemented a new law requiring foreign digital service providers to register for VAT in Thailand and charge, collect and remit Thai VAT on supplies of digital services to Thai consumers.

The new registration requirement came into effect from September 1, 2021. There is a registration threshold of 1.8m THB revenue per annum (approx. EUR47K / USD 55K).

The Thai VAT rate is 7% and VAT returns are filed monthly with a filing deadline of the 23rd of the following month.

The scope of digital services in the Thai legislation and guidance appears to be very similar to other digital service definitions and examples in the EU and other similar global VAT/GST on digital service regimes. In Thailand, this specifically includes:

Digital products such as mobile applications

Software programs

Digital images, videos, and financial data

Digital music, films, and games

Distance teaching via pre-recorded medium such as online courses

Electronic data management such website supply, web-hosting, automated and digital maintenance of programmes

Providing or supporting a business or personal presence on an electronic network

Search engine such as customised search-engine services

Listing services for the right to put goods or services for sale on an online market or auction house

On-demand streaming services where there is no interaction with the content provider

Advertising services on intangible media platform

Support services performed, via electronic means, for arranging and facilitating the completion of transactions.

The Thai legislation specifically excludes telecommunication services, payment channel or money transfer services, electronic vouchers to be redeemed for a meal, hotel stay, or theme park entrance which are delivered to the customer by e-mail or SMS, live teaching services and professional services involving human intervention. In addition, Thailand applies a VAT exemption to e-Books, which includes sales of newspapers, magazines, and textbooks in electronic form.

