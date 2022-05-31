Qatar General Tax Authority President confirms VAT still “under legislation”

Alex Baulf Alex Baulf Dec 10, 2021

The President of Qatar’s General Tax Authority, Mr. Ahmad Eissa Al Mohannadi, recently confirmed in an interview with the local Arabic newspaper, Al Sharq (published on November 7, 2021), that Qatar was still committed to introducing VAT as per the GCC Unified Agreement for VAT that was signed by all GCC member states in June 2016. 

In the same interview, he added that he has not expressed any reservation regarding the introduction of VAT and that the tax is currently under legislation. 

Qatar would join the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman in introducing VAT. While these Gulf countries all initially introduced VAT at a standard rate of 5% as per the GCC Unified Agreement for VAT, Saudi Arabia raised its VAT rate to 15% from July 1, 2020 and Bahrain will raise its VAT rate to 10% from January 1, 2022. It is also anticipated that Kuwait will introduce VAT in 2022. 

While we await the legislative process and the release of draft legislation and guidance, businesses should undertake preliminary impact assessments on their business and supply chain. From experience across the other Gulf states, VAT is not just a tax issue but really impacts the entire business and multiple stakeholders. 

Before tax legislation can be applied, businesses should review their systems, data and processes to identify the extent they will need to change under VAT and start drafting a project plan.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Qatar VAT
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alex Baulf
Alex Baulf Avalara Author
Recent posts
Feb 22, 2022
Around the World in 80 tax changes
Feb 22, 2022
Top 10 tax invoicing issues and pitfalls
Feb 21, 2022
How to Win in Retail: 2022 ecommerce tax trends

Ecommerce Tax Trends Report 2022

Get a comprehensive look at the latest developments in the ecommerce industry.
Go to the report
Ecommerce Tax Trends Report 2022

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.