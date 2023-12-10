On December 29, 2023, after months of uncertainty over the schedule for France’s e-invoicing mandate coming into force, Article 91 of the French Finance Act no. 2023-1322 for 2024 set out the long-awaited new timetable. In this post, we examine the various dates that apply to both companies and Partner Dematerialisation Platforms (PDP) for the registration procedure.

French e-invoicing obligations depend on company size

Before the mandate comes into force, you will need to define the size of your company (each legal entity) by assessing it from January 1, 2025, based on the last financial year closed before that date. For example, you would use the financial year ending on September 30, 2024, to evaluate the size of your enterprise in 2025. The new timeline, like the previous ones, isn’t final. The French tax authority (DGFiP) may delay it again, possibly until December 1, 2026 or 2027, depending on company size.

Size of company Outbound invoices Inbound invoices Large September 1, 2026 September 1, 2026 Medium September 1, 2027 September 1, 2026 Small September 1, 2027 September 1, 2026 Single taxable person September 1, 2026 September 1, 2026

This new schedule could also be affected by the outcome of the new request for authorisation provided for in Article 395(1) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC of 28 November 2006 on the common system of value added tax or by the VAT in the Digital Age (VIDA) initiative.

Obligation to transmit transaction, payment, and lifecycle data

The obligation to transmit transaction, payment, and lifecycle data (e-reporting) will adhere to the same timeline as that for e-invoicing as outlined in the table above.

PDP registration procedure