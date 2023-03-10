How does your e-invoice reach your customer on the Peppol network?
How e-invoices are sent and received differs to traditional processes — businesses would either print an invoice and post it to the customer, or download from their ERP system or billing software and send via email as a PDF.
But how does an e-invoice — an invoice that has structured and therefore machine-readable data — reach the customer or trading partner? The answer is via a global network, such as Peppol.
Peppol has a common delivery framework and address book process allowing dynamic discovery. It enables trading partners to exchange standards-based e-invoices and credit notes based on a four-corner model, consisting of a supplier sending an invoice, its customer receiving the invoice, and their respective certified service providers who send and receive the invoices on their behalf.
Corner
Role
Role
C1
Supplier
Creates invoice in ERP system and sends to C2
C2
Service Provider
Receives invoice data from C1, converts to relevant format and sends e-invoice to C3
C3
Service Provider
Receives e-invoice from C2 and sends e-invoice to C4
C4
Customer
Receives e-invoice from C3
How the address book works
All businesses and organisations using Peppol publish their delivery address and the types of e-documents they’re able to receive via a Service Metadata Publisher (SMP), which acts as a business registry and address book. Peppol has a central address book called the Peppol Service Metadata Locator (SML). This SML is able to look up the relevant SMP for each customer to find out the delivery details so that an e-invoice can be sent to the right address. This is a similar approach to how websites are found based on domain names. Therefore, when a business sends an e-invoice using the Peppol network, it must send the unique Peppol ID number for each customer, which will ultimately ensure the e-invoice is received by the recipient.
What data is needed?
The customer’s unique Peppol ID number is driven by two pieces of data; the Electronic Address Scheme code (which typically defines the country of the recipient and the type of identification number used in that country), and the relevant identification or tax number of the recipient. Some businesses and organisations may share their exact Peppol ID number with their suppliers and vendors. Some businesses will also search the Peppol Directory to see if their customer is listed and to retrieve the address. This exercise can often be carried out on an entire customer or vendor master data as a professional service when a business first implements e-invoicing using Peppol. Businesses can prepare by making sure they hold the relevant identification number for the customer or trading partner in their customer master data file.
Electronic Address Schemes (EAS)
Some examples of EAS codes include:
Country
EAS Code
Number Type
France
2
SIRENE
Sweden
7
ORGNR
Finland
37
OVT
Italy
97
FTI
Italy
135
SIA
Italy
142
SECETI
Australia
151
ABN
Switzerland
183
UIDB
Denmark
184
DIGST
Japan
188
SST
Netherlands
190
OINO
Estonia
191
CC
Norway
192
ORG
Belgium
193
UBLBE
Singapore
195
UEN
Iceland
196
KTNR
Denmark
198
ERST
Lithuania
200
LEC
IT
201
CUUO
DE
204
LWID
International
209
GS1
Italy
210
CFI
Italy
211
IVA
Finland
212
ORG
Finland
213
VAT
Finland
215
NSI
Finland
216
OVT2
Denmark
9901
CPR
Denmark
9902
CVR
Hungary
9910
VAT
Spain
9920
VAT
Andorra
9922
VAT
Albania
9923
VAT
Bosnia and Herzegovina
9924
VAT
Belgium
9925
VAT
Bulgaria
9926
VAT
Switzerland
9927
VAT
Cyprus
9928
VAT
Czechia
9929
VAT
Germany
9930
VAT
Estonia
9931
VAT
United Kingdom
9932
VAT
Greece
9933
VAT
Croatia
9934
VAT
Ireland
9935
VAT
Lithuania
9936
VAT
Latvia
9937
VAT
Luxembourg
9938
VAT
Latvia
9939
VAT
Monaco
9940
VAT
Montenegro
9941
VAT
Macedonia
9942
VAT
Malta
9943
VAT
Poland
9945
VAT
Portugal
9946
VAT
Romania
9947
VAT
Serbia
9948
VAT
Slovenia
9949
VAT
Slovakia
9950
VAT
San Marino
9951
VAT
Sweden
9955
VAT
France
9957
VAT
USA
9959
EIN
Japan is the latest country to have a unique EAS code (0188). The customer identification number for identifying companies on the Peppol network is the Corporate Number issued by Japan’s National Tax Agency (国税庁). Japan will implement a new Qualified Tax Invoices system for Japanese Consumption Tax (JCT) with effect October 1, 2023. To complement and support this, the country is also implementing Peppol e-invoicing (under the new JP PINT standard), and Japanese businesses will be able to exchange complaint e-Qualified Tax Invoices over the Peppol network.
Avalara is an OpenPeppol member and a certified Peppol service provider in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Avalara’s e-invoicing solution can help companies stay compliant in over 60 countries and uses the Peppol network to issue and receive e-invoices.
Contact Avalara to discuss how we can help you comply with upcoming e-invoicing mandates or connect you to the Peppol network.
Stay up to date
Sign up today for our free newsletter and receive the latest indirect tax updates impacting businesses selling internationally straight to your inbox.