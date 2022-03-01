EBOOK
The future of e-invoicing
The e-invoicing journey: Now and beyond
E-invoicing has come a long way in the past 10 years, but the digitalisation of tax isn’t going to end there. In our latest ebook, we dive into the detail behind e-invoicing, and discover what’s next on the horizon for global digital compliance.
In the ebook, we cover the following topics:
- Exploring the digital transformation of tax: Now and going forward
- The e-invoicing journey: Where we are and where we’re heading
- Invoicing and tax: Two parts of one whole
- The future of e-invoicing and global e-compliance
