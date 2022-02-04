What is e-invoicing?

E-invoicing is the process of creating and providing an invoice in a digital format. Broadly speaking, an e-invoice is exchange of an electronic invoice document between a supplier and a buyer. When provided as structured data, an e-invoice allows the recipient to automatically insert the invoice data into their accounting or ERP system. Many countries are requesting to use e-invoices in structured data formats for B2G, B2B and even for B2C business activities. Increasingly, e-invoicing includes live tax reporting to tax authorities.





How can e-invoice data be automatically entered into accounting systems?

It can be done if the data exists in a structured format that is machine readable, such as XML, CSV, EDI EDIFACT, ANSI X12 or VDA, and the invoice data is transferred directly into the accounting or ERP system of the buyer.





Do invoices in PDF-format qualify as e-invoicing?

In terms of mandatory e-invoicing as defined by numerous governments, PDF invoices do not qualify as e-invoices. Although invoices sent in PDF format via email are digitally created, transmitted, and received, processing of the PDF invoice data still requires manual entry on the buyer’s side. This limits the possibilities for the automation of digital Account Payable processes, as PDF invoices do not support live transaction reporting for tax authorities.





What is digital Accounts Payable?

Digital Accounts Payable (AP) is the digitisation and automation of the AP processes. Within these processes, the invoice data is received in electronic format via various communication protocols such as PEPPOL, AS2, OFTP2 and Web Services and transferred directly into the customer’s ERP system.





What is digital Accounts Receivable?

Digital Accounts Receivable (AR) is the digitisation and automation of the AR processes. Within these processes, the invoice data is created in the ERP system directly in standardised electronic formats, such as EDIFACT, CSV and XML, and electronically signed or otherwise validated.





What is B2B / B2G e-invoicing?

B2B / B2G e-invoicing is the use of e-invoices when conducting business between two private companies (B2B) or between a private company and a government agency (B2G).





What is meant by the term ‘mandatory e-invoicing’?

Mandatory e-invoicing is the obligatory use of e-invoicing by companies, imposed by the country’s government.





Why are governments mandating e-invoices?

There are many reasons for mandatory usage of e-invoices, such as increasing efficiency in the economy, improving conditions for international business, protecting the environment and others. One of the most important topics for governments is their aim to optimize tax collection processes and close the VAT gap, which could be as much as €134 billion in Europe alone (2019).1





What is the VAT gap?

The VAT gap 1 is the difference between the VAT revenue a government expects to collect, and the amount actually collected. The gap can be caused by mistakes in VAT reporting and tax fraud.





Which countries are mandating e-invoicing?

As of January 2022, there are 80+ countries worldwide with some form of e-invoicing or e-reporting legislation. Get the latest information on e-invoicing requirements by country.



